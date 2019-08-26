It goes without saying that there's something magnetic about Notting Hill Carnival. Attracting one million people every year, the two-day carnival running Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, is one of the largest in the world. With the sun shining, the west London party is back and helping us end the season with a bang.
Each year we throw on piles of glitter knowing we'll be be dusting it off our favourite denim jacket for days and we immerse ourselves in carnival festivities, following joyous Soca music from float to float. And of course, when we're not getting swept up in the many street parties, admiring the jaw-dropping minutiae detail of the costumes on the Caribbean dancers is a no-brainer, and this year is no different. Like previous years, look forward to children's parades, mouth-watering food and a plethora of live music. The best part? It's absolutely free.
While soaking up the Caribbean heritage, we couldn't help but admire the hoards of captivatingly well-dressed women nailing their carnival look with, well, finesse. Leaving us with enough outfit inspiration to surpass Notting Hill Carnival 2020 and beyond, take a peak at the outfits we just couldn't get enough of...