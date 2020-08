While many of us will be disappointed that we can't hit the streets to whine our hips to Machel Montano or AYYY with our girls to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' — a bottle of Uncle Wray in one hand, a delicious roti in the other — it doesn't mean we can't recreate the vibes. We may not be in Ladbroke Grove, but we're still bringing the west London street party home with finesse. To show you how, we invited photographer Serena Brown to capture the celebrations, with stylist Alizé Demange kitting us out in our best Carnival-ready outfits. Press play on the Spotify playlists below, and join us in soaking up the sun; Carnival is cancelled, long live Carnival!