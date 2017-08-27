The Ultimate Notting Hill Carnival Playlist To Get You Moving

The annual Notting Hill Carnival is finally here this bank holiday weekend! This celebration of freedom radiates colour, joy and culture; bringing the best music straight from the Caribbean to the streets of London.
The weather is looking promising this year – well, rainy London's version of promising. From Machel Montano's "On D Road" to Lil Rick's "Huh Down", get ready to whine your waist to the best soca and calypso music. Whether you're hitting the road with one of the amazing Mas Bands in the parade or you're there for the first time, your energy will be kept high, all weekend long.
Advertisement