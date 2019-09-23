9 p.m. — S. and T. get home within minutes of each other, and we recap our days before I go to shower. We've all recently hit our one year mark at our respective jobs and it is crazy to see how much our viewpoints on career paths and next steps have developed. As the artsy one of the group, I find myself enjoying business and strategy more than I expected. I took this job as a paycheck and ticket to NYC, but have learned so much in a year. I like that my creative pursuits won't become stressors because they aren't tied to income and that I am increasingly able to patronize the arts! My roommates are finding the culture at their jobs to be different than expected. Many of our other friends are in investment banking and fit neatly into the "two years then move on" bucket, while the three of us have come to the realization that our paths won't be so neat. One commonality: we miss having summers off!