How To Save £500 In Just 3 Months

It's almost time to start thinking about your 2016 resolutions. All those good intentions and big plans you had in January this year are but a memory, and it's probably fair to say that we all still have goals left unfinished. Chief among them: Saving money.



Let’s say you want to put away £500 over the first three months of the New Year. It’s definitely doable — and you don’t have to sit at home every night eating canned beans and crying into the darkness as you suffer from extreme FOMO. You just have to cut back where it counts.



Ahead, 10 cost-cutting ideas to try to put you on the path to having some money in the bank before spring breaks. (And if £500 is too lofty a goal, we still recommend trying these tips to trim your budget — when it comes to your savings account, every little bit really does help.)

