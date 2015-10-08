How To Save $1,000 In Just 3 Months

We're so far past New Year's Day that it's almost time to start thinking about your 2016 resolutions. All those good intentions and big plans you had in January are but a memory, and as the year comes to an end, we all still have goals left unfinished. Chief among them: Saving money. With the holiday season fast approaching, now is the time to get serious.



Let’s say you want to put away $1,000 before the end of the year. It’s definitely doable — and you don’t have to sit at home every night eating canned beans and suffering from FOMO. You just have to cut back where it counts.



Ahead, 10 cost-cutting ideas to try to put you on the path to having a cool grand in the bank before it's time to count down to 2016. (And if $1,000 is too lofty a goal, we still recommend trying these tips to trim your budget — when it comes to your savings account, every little bit really does help.)



