End The Year On A High With The New Moon In Capricorn

Woo-hoo! The last new moon of 2024 and the first new moon of 2025 occurs on December 30 in Capricorn. Technically, this is a black moon because it’s the second new moon in December (the first one was on December 1 in Sagittarius). This rare lunar phenomenon deserves a celebration, not just because it's close to New Year's Eve. We have ample energy to set intentions throughout the month and end the year on a high. Double the manifestation, double the fun!
The Capricorn new moon is a time in which we can enthusiastically implement fresh ideas into our lives. Since Capricorn is a cardinal sign and the initiator of the season of winter, it allows us to take things on with force, making our intentions easier to set and giving our manifestations a brilliant chance to move out of the dream realm. As this new moon occurs at the end of the year, it's allowing us to let go of the habits we don't want to bring into 2024 and plan out our hopes for 2025. We can set structure in our life that reminds us to be accountable and aware of our actions as we move forward with our visions.
The changes we will experience during the new moon in Capricorn are in how we process information and go about doing things. Rather than taking on projects impulsively, we’ll take a moment to assess whether or not it is the right time to align with specific initiatives. Saturn, who coincidentally is the planetary ruler of Capricorn, aspects the new moon, making it important to sit back and think about what we want to contribute our energy to. Saturn's presence could also represent delays in getting projects started or the desire to take charge of projects and lead the way for others.
Committing to who and what we love is essential during the new moon. We must think about what energy we want to bring into the new year and focus on as 2025 progresses. If need be, meditate to discover what sparks interest and joy in your life. Connecting with nature will give insight because it’ll make you take notice of the abundance and greatness you can attain. You can also write down your interests and list what you do and don't want. This will help you gain clarity and understanding.
The new moon activates the Nodes of Destiny on the Aries and Libra axis. It's time for us to lean into our fate and take steps to fulfill it. Yes, there will be conflict in our decisions because of the Nodes of Destiny square to the new moon. The friction is because it will take some work to make our dreams a reality; however, if we are willing to put the elbow grease into our passions, we’ll be successful. Aligning with the right path is critical as it’ll lead us toward our karma — which will be lucky. Plant the seeds now and they’ll grow. Trust the process.
The warrior asteroid Pallas Athena is ready to rumble and do anything to come out ahead. It'll energise the new moon and push us to reach extraordinary heights. We won't stop until we climb every mountain and follow every rainbow. There isn't anything we can't achieve. We’re winners!
The only caveat is that three planets are retrograde: Mars, Jupiter and Uranus. This isn't a red flag; it's just something to consider with caution. The retrogrades can slow the situation down, resulting in a restless waiting game. But we shouldn’t let that bring us down. Have patience with yourself and the universe. As stated above, our goals might take a hot minute to be met but that doesn’t mean we should give up on them. It’ll just take a bit longer to manifest, which is okay. We will appreciate the fruits of our labour more as a result. We got this!
