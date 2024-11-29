The New Moon In Sagittarius Is Going To Test Our Patience

Passions may seem burnt out; however, the Nodes of Destiny inspire hope. They’ll allow us to see past the uncertainty between us and success. The clouds will part, helping us access the heartfelt feelings that drive us towards our dreams. Although it seems bleak at first, the sun will light up the sky and illuminate radiance into our auras, giving us the motivation to attain our visions. We have to trust the process. The universe is always on our side — even when it doesn’t appear so. Everything happens or doesn’t happen for a reason. Let go of the need to control the outcome and just be.