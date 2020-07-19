Over time, Netflix has become a bit less secretive about who's watching what from its streaming library. When you log in now, you'll at least see a row of shows and movies which are currently "popular on Netflix".
Still, despite plunging literally billions of pounds into its library of original films, Netflix has never revealed which ones have been its biggest hits.
Until now, that is, and it turns out that Netflix subscribers really love a thriller.
Top of the pile with 99 million views is Extraction, the Chris Hemsworth-led action-thriller which premiered in April. Bird Box, the very freaky post-apocalyptic thriller with Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson from 2018, is second with 89 million streams.
Thrillers also take third and fourth place: this year's Mark Wahlberg vehicle Spenser Confidential has amassed 85 million views, while last year's 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent and Ben Hardy has attracted 83 million.
Murder Mystery, last year's much-hyped Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler reunion, is the most popular comedy film (and fifth biggest movie overall) with 83 million views too.
Though Netflix has been helping to revive the romantic comedy genre in recent years, only two romcoms make the top 10: The Wrong Missy with David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, which isn't very good, and Noah Centineo vehicle The Perfect Date.
Oh, and spending a reported $105 million (£82 million) on Martin Scorsese's The Irishman appears to have paid off, because it's racked up 64 million views since launching last year.
Check out the top 10 below.
1. Extraction – 99 Million
2. Bird Box – 89 Million
3. Spenser Confidential – 85 Million
4. 6 Underground – 83 Million
5. Murder Mystery – 83 Million
6. The Irishman – 64 Million
7. Triple Frontier – 63 Million
8. The Wrong Missy – 59 Million
9. The Platform – 56 Million
10. The Perfect Date – 55 Million