The Only Crime In Netflix's Murder Mystery Is How Truly Boring It Is

Thus Nick and Audrey skip the gross tour bus and are whisked off to what seems like a luxury vacation, whose guest list includes an African dictator (John Kani), his burly bodyguard (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), a movie star (Gemma Arterton, who is completely wasted in this), an Ali G-wannabe Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), Charles’ ex-girlfriend Suzi (Shioli Kutsuna) now married to his uncle, and a suave race-car driver (Luis Gerardo Méndez). All goes well until, in an Agatha Christie-twist, Malcolm ends up dead right as he’s about to change his will. As more and more guests start dropping like flies, the police turn to the most likely suspects: the ugly Americans more concerned with the free buffet than the death of their hosts. Will Nick and Audrey find out the identity of the killer before they wind up in jail — or dead themselves?