Howard Overman, the BAFTA-winning creator of Misfits, says he devised new E4/ Netflix series Crazyhead after watching everyday sexism in action. "I was in London, and this girl was cycling along when this dickhead shouted out, 'Lucky saddle!' She parked her bike and took off her quick-release saddle and called him whatever and walked away. But in that moment, I thought of a character who instead of doing that, took off the saddle and really worked this guy over because he was such a dick! I wanted to see her clout him round the head with it or something. And that gave me the idea of having two really kick-ass women in that sort of role."



This eventually gave birth to Crazyhead's ass-kicking lead duo, Amy (Cara Theobold) and Raquel (Susan Wokoma), two smart, funny and somewhat misunderstood young women who join forces because they're the only ones who can see – and take down – menacing demons emerging from the underworld.



Some people are calling it "the British Buffy" for obvious reasons, but Crazyhead's unique tone makes it stand out: one minute it's gasp-out-loud scary, the next it's laugh-out-loud funny. It also benefits from the infectious chemistry of Wokoma and Theobold, who sat down with Refinery29 to tell us more about this exciting six-part series.



Amy and Raquel are very different characters, and we see in episode one that they don't necessarily bond straight away. So what ultimately brings them together?



Susan: Well, a lot happens to them! They're thrown into this really crazy, high-stakes situation and when you go through fun times and trauma, it brings you together.



Cara: Amy is thrown by Raquel at first because she's such a big personality. Raquel is 100% herself whereas most people tend to hide behind some kind of facade that they present to the world. While Amy is going through this massive realisation that demons are real and she's one of the only people who can see them, Amy is forced to join this person, Raquel, who's completely out there and she's a bit wary. But like Susie says, they do bond and they end up growing and opening up as young women because they sort of get the opposite of themselves in their new friend.



Is it fair to say both Amy and Raquel are outsiders?



Susan: Definitely. When I read the scripts, I was trying to understand why Raquel absolutely latches onto Amy straight away and it's because of that. Raquel has been seeing and fighting demons since she was in her early teens and she's not met another "seer" before, so this is the first person who understands her situation. And Amy happens to be a similar age to her and seems really cool, so obviously Raquel wants them to be friends. That's why it's so heartbreaking when she doesn't immediately feel that connection [from Amy]. But yeah, they're definitely in different ways two outsiders who meet and have this one big, life-altering thing in common.



Cara: Amy has grown up seeing things that other people can't, and while she has a couple of very good friends, she's actually quite isolated. She's at a place in her life where not much is happening; she's just working at a bowling alley and seeing her mates. She's not completely fulfilled, so when Raquel comes along, suddenly the world gets a lot bigger. It's a dream to play because it really is such a huge journey that these two girls go on.

