While British TV scrapes the barrel for views (ahem…Versailles), Netflix continues to dutifully deliver things worth watching – with no ad breaks. August offers a host of new programmes, films and documentaries to entertain your way out of this political slump. From Baz Luhrmann's hugely anticipated new show The Get Down documenting the birth of hip-hop in New York, to Oscar-nominated love in Ireland (Brooklyn), to an opportunity to finally get into Green Wing and retrospectively get all those jokes you missed in 2005, it's a top edit.



Sit and appreciate the seminal drag performer Divine, John Waters’ muse, and go deep with Russell Brand in his documentary about drug abuse and criminalisation. Then find love in a hopeless place with the highly acclaimed black comedy, The Lobster, in which single people get turned into animals. And if you’re still game, freak yourself out even further with the thriller Child’s Play (that it is not.)



Click through for every tom, dick and harry coming to UK Netflix this month. And hear Russell Crowe roar, "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?"