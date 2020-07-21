Mrs. America: Come For The Feminism, Stay For The Fashion

In Mrs. America, though, we see Friedan struggle to stay relevant as she comes up against younger feminists pushing for the representation and rights of the LGBTQI+ community (Friedan was known for her homophobia, calling lesbians the "lavender menace"). We see Friedan’s complex personal life unfold, too, from being excluded by girls at school for being Jewish to her husband leaving her for a younger woman – throughout all of which she wears dagger collar blouses and Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses. When deciding what to wear for a date, she reaches for a Bardot-style wiggle dress that she wore for a television appearance at the height of her influence, once again showing how these women summoned strength from their wardrobes as well as their politics.