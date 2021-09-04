These Are The Most Popular Movie-Inspired Baby Names

Trends in baby names are often a reflection of pop culture, which is why cottagecore-themed names and Bridgerton-inspired names have had a bit of a moment.
Names inspired by our favourite movie characters are consistently popular too – it's just the movies themselves that change. According to new research by PoundToy, the most popular baby name in the UK and US inspired by a movie character is currently... Jasmine.
This, of course, is the name of the female lead in Disney's Aladdin, which was remade two years ago with British actress Naomi Scott playing the iconic princess.
Several other names synonymous with Disney princesses are nearly as popular: Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Expect the latter to become even cooler when the new live-action movie of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey comes out.
Meanwhile, the leading movie-inspired name given to boys is Maximus – a.k.a. Russell Crowe's hero from Gladiator. Atticus, the name of the dignified lawyer in To Kill a Mockingbird, and Ace, the name of Jim Carrey's title character in the comedy film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, are also popular choices.
Check out the top ten movie-inspired baby names below.
1. Jasmine (from Aladdin)
2. Aurora (from Sleeping Beauty)
3. Ariel (from The Little Mermaid)
5. Maximus (from Gladiator)
5. Amélie (from Amélie)
6. Tiana (from The Princess and the Frog)
7. Elsa (from Frozen)
8. Atticus (from To Kill a Mockingbird)
9. Ace (from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective)
10. Leia (from Star Wars)
