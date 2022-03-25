A Derm Compared My Mum’s Skin Routine To Mine & We Learned A Lot

"Your product list is good," she said, hinting that she's actually pretty lucky to have somebody who can offer an insight into what she should be using. (I took the compliment.) Dr Ahmed did say that my mum is using too much skincare, though. "I don't think you need to use all of those products every day," she said. What my mum could do is alternate. "One day you could use a vitamin C serum and the next day use your hyaluronic acid serum." That way, said Dr Ahmed, she would still get all the brilliant skincare benefits but keep her morning routine swift and fuss-free. Dr Ahmed also had a great tip regarding moisturiser for my mum's mature skin. "If you notice your face getting dry throughout the day, you can apply moisturiser as and when it's needed," as opposed to using it just once in the morning and hoping it's enough.