So long, ancient water cooler, peeling paint and coffee-stained carpet – if your office hasn’t got concrete floors, designer lighting and a hammock, how on earth are you supposed to get anything done?



Slides, beanbags, tree houses and ping pong tables are fast replacing the drab and uninspiring offices of decades past. If you thought these architect-designed, grown-up playgrounds were the stuff of legend, only to be found in start-up saturated San Fran, Berlin and the like, you’ll be pleased to hear that London too, is catching on to this work-design philosophy.



Prepare for serious office envy as we snoop around London’s most innovative office interiors.

