What Does It Really Mean When The Full Moon Is In Your Sign?

By that same token, the traits that we associate with a specific sign will intensify when the full moon is aligned with it. As the moon orbits the Earth, it travels through each sign of the Zodiac , spending between two and three days in that sign. So, for example, if the moon reaches fullness while it's hanging out in Pisces, we may feel an increased sense of empathy. Oh, and did we mention that everyone, not just those who belong to that sign, will feel the sign's influence?