Are You Ready For This Month’s Full Moon?

The skies will be alight Friday night, stargazers, with a full moon, lunar eclipse, and comet all making an appearance. The penumbral eclipse will take place at 5:34 p.m. EST; the moon will be at its fullest at 7:33 p.m. EST; and you can watch for the comet in the wee hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. That might sound like a lot to take in, but don't worry: You can enjoy the sights of the comet and the eclipse while still honoring the spiritual significance of February's full moon. Known as the Cold Moon, Ice Moon, and Quickening Moon, this month's full moon represents the restlessness many of us start to feel this time of year. We've just crossed the midpoint between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox (a.k.a. Groundhog Day), and frankly, we're itching for a change. Of course, transitioning between the seasons takes time, and no full moon is going to speed it up. Instead, spend this full moon putting new things in motion that you can watch progress in the coming weeks, months, and even years. This might mean planting something new in your garden, starting a project at work, or committing to a more personal change within yourself. Luckily, this Friday's eclipse will provide a pleasant balance to all that forward-thinking and make for a very spiritually grounded evening. As we discussed back in August, lunar eclipses are opportunities for spiritual evolution. But, where full eclipses facilitate rituals and spell work, penumbral eclipses are better suited to more passive reflection — take this as an opportunity to look back. So, this Friday, focus your energies on showing gratitude to those around you and the forces that have brought you to where you are now. Whatever your plans may be for Friday night, try to get a look at the sky. Sometimes, that's all you need to feel a little more grounded and connected.
Advertisement