On rare occasions, the arrival of a full moon is accompanied by another spectacular celestial event. This Friday, February 10, we're getting not one, not two, but three major astronomical occurrences: the Full Snow Moon, an eclipse, and a comet. This will be a triple threat for the ages. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Full Snow Moon was so-named because of the typically heavy snow that arrives in February. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year, so there's a fair chance the moon's name will ring true. Step outside to see the moon at peak fullness at 7:33 p.m. The same night also brings Comet 45P/Honda–Mrkos–Pajdušáková to the sky. According to Slooh.com, this will be the closest a comet has come to Earth for over 30 years. Sky & Telescope says that the full moon might make it tricky to see the comet, but your best chance of catching a glimpse is around 4 a.m. And finally, a penumbral lunar eclipse, will begin at 5:34 p.m. on February 10, with the Earth casting its shadow upon the moon. If you can't see all three events in person, go to Slooh.com. The site will be broadcasting live coverage of the comet, beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as the full moon, starting at 5:30 p.m. that night.
