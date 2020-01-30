Here Is Your 2020 Financial Horoscope

Uranus in Taurus will continue to shake up financial markets, but it will also ask us to reconsider what’s of personal value to us. Do you need to order take out for lunch again or could you stand to enjoy leftovers you packed from home? You’ll see the value in the little things and pleasures versus extravagance that could be costly down the line.



2020 is also another year of retrogrades, with both Venus and Mars taking a moonwalk across the heavens to get us to reflect on issues related to values, money, self worth, confidence, anger and our desire to take action. As a rule, retrograde periods can mean delays and the stalling or undoing of previous progress, therefore it would be wise to handle these kinds of affairs before April when Venus enters her shadow, or after the end of July when she wraps up her retrograde story altogether.