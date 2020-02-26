Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Yoga Teacher In Bristol On 22k

I’ve been working in a coffee shop since moving here to get some money for settling in and paying rent but they recently decided they didn't want me unless I committed to full time, and gave me a week's notice. I'm very lucky I had a month of freelance work booked in prior to this weird quitting/firing. I also teach yoga twice a week at my local, lovely studio and cover classes as and when needed."



Industry: Wellness, publishing and until last week, because I guess I got fired, hospitality.

Age: 30

Location: Bristol

Salary: Around 20k before tax based on this month's earnings.

Paycheque amount: This month it’s £1,171 from the coffee shop, £528 from freelancing and £139 for teaching yoga. Last month was way less, next month will be significantly more, as I’m about to start a new job at the end of this week!

Number of housemates: Three; two are a couple and also my landlords.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £575 all in.

Loan payments: I owe my dad £3,000. This is mostly from my overdraft, which I was stuck in for years because I was renting in London and not earning much, and he lent me the money last year to get out of it and close the account to avoid paying the fees every month. The rest is money I would’ve spent with a credit card over the past two years during my travels but, again, he lent me the money as he didn’t want me to get further into debt or owe banks and credit card companies. I’m endlessly, endlessly grateful for this and will of course pay him back as soon as I can afford to. I also have a student loan, which I ignore, but I'm sure will catch up with me now I’m a UK resident again.

Utilities: Included in rent. But we each put a tenner in a jar every month for things like loo roll, basic cooking supplies and cleaning products.

Transportation: £5 a day for the bus if I need to go into the city, about £60 a month on petrol.

Phone bill: £15

Savings? The last of my savings were spent on escaping Morocco and the deposit and first month's rent on my house.

Other: Adobe Creative Suite £10 a month, Spotify £9.99, and I use my sister's Netflix – thanks sis!