Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Writer On 22.5k At The Tokyo Paralympics

Do you worry about money now?

I wish I had more stability when it came to my income. It always varies with freelancing and often I'll be waiting for ages for the money to come in. I feel lucky that I enjoy the jobs I’m working in but I’m currently working towards qualifying as a sign language interpreter, which is costing a lot of money. To qualify, I have to take five levels of language qualifications which start at around £500 per year, rising to £2,000 for the advanced levels. Then I’ll need to do an interpreting PgDip which will cost another few thousand for tuition. There’s no course available in Northern Ireland so the distance programme I’ve been looking at would require me to fly over to England for one weekend every other month for two years, which will be expensive. It’s frustrating because there is such a shortage of interpreters but so little support in entering the field. It is something that I really want to do but I’m not looking forward to the cost.