All Other Monthly Expenses

Health Insurance: $35 per pay period towards my health insurance; my husband’s new job pays 100% for his individual coverage. (My work covers 80% of my individual coverage.)

Paid Family Leave: ~$4 per pay period for New York's paid family leave deduction, which just began on January 1.

Savings: $0. I know this is terrible. I put any reimbursements I get from work into savings (such as gas and tolls, etc.), as well as my twice-yearly bonus into savings, which is usually $6,000 after taxes. We plan to start putting one of my husband’s paychecks per month into savings, but currently we don’t. The biggest reason for that is that we’re trying to pay down two student loans I have that are private (not government-backed) as soon as possible.

Retirement: I hate to admit this but I don’t have a retirement account either. This is 80% my fault and 20% a product of my work. It’s my fault because I know I could get an IRA myself and start funding it, but all my extra money (to the extent I have any, which is almost never), goes towards my student loans. It’s 20% my work’s fault because my job currently offers no retirement savings, which is absolutely 100% insane for a professional company. It’s part of the reason I’m leaving, and it is a mandatory item for my new position. My husband’s new position offers a 401(k) with 5% matching, which we have set up to max out.

Netflix: $13

Spotify: $10

Car Insurance: $135

Planned Parenthood Donation: $20