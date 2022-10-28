Money Diary: A TV & Film Researcher On 28k

Growing up in a large family, there was always a worry around money. My parents worked low-income jobs to support us but always made sure we had all our necessities as well as the occasional treat. We didn’t struggle financially but we often erred on the side of caution when it came to shopping, eating out and doing activities as a family. My parents encouraged us to spend money but also to be wise with saving. I think I took that to the extreme and started saving from my mid-teens. I’d save up my pocket money and school lunches until my dad made me stop. This habit has persisted into adulthood and I tend to get very frugal and try and save as much of my income as I can. I’ve grown to be a bit more relaxed about this but there is still always that anxiety of not having enough money if something was to happen, e.g. lose my job or my parents die.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?