Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Travel Writer Near Edinburgh On 25k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 30-year-old writer who works in the marketing department of a small travel agency. It’s been a tough time for the industry and many of my colleagues have been furloughed. Despite having to take a pay cut, I’m so thankful and happy to have my job.
My husband, A, has been sick since early March. It’s been extremely difficult and stressful. He was bedridden and it got quite serious, so much so that we called the NHS multiple times. Thankfully his breathing never deteriorated that badly so he was told to stay home. His GP signed him off with a diagnosis of suspected COVID-19 (he didn’t qualify for testing).
He’s been recovering now for a few weeks, so we get to spend more quality time together. We’ve also been going out to get some much-needed sun and simple walks for exercise for him.
It's not what I expected for our first year of marriage (we’d been planning a delayed honeymoon for this summer but it’ll be postponed yet again) but we’ll get through this stronger, I think. Despite him getting sick and it being devastating on our mental health as well, I still feel so privileged regarding our situation with our home and our jobs. We also have very supportive friends and family who have been checking in often."
Occupation: Travel writer
Industry: Tourism
Age: 30
Location: Scotland
Salary: £27,500 (although I've had to take a pay cut because of recent events, so from April £24,750).
Paycheque amount: £1,779 after tax, NI and pension (at the moment it's about £1,641 with the pay cut).
Number of housemates: One, my husband A.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: My husband and I share a small mortgage of £210/month on the two-bedroom flat we bought three years ago in this quaint Scottish town. We also share the affiliated costs: £196 council tax, £67 Bulb energy, £24 internet. This all comes out of our joint account. We put a proportional amount of our salaries in there each month to cover these costs as well as groceries, eating out, travel, etc. My share is usually about £750. We're lucky that we earn well in both our jobs and our living costs are so low, allowing us to save easily.
Loan payments: £9,000 in student loans in my home country. I send money once a year to cover it.
Savings? I have £7,500 in my personal savings, accumulated since around November. And nearly £2,000 in an account back home used only to repay my student loan. I've been working hard on cutting spending since the beginning of the year. I want to save money for future travels, repaying a chunk of my student loan and maybe going back to university. My goal was £8,000 by June and I'm definitely on track (especially with cancelled holidays). Last year, my husband and I emptied our joint savings account (about £10k) to pay for my most recent visa to stay in the UK and our wedding. We also use our savings for the 10% overpayment on our mortgage to reduce it as much as possible each year. We've not topped it up but our joint current account includes some savings.
Utilities: £8 for my phone plan through Giffgaff (I usually go for the £10 or £12 plan but am currently mostly on the home Wi-Fi). £5.99 for Netflix. £7.99 for Amazon Prime. £1.99 for Now TV entertainment pass deal. Donations: £5 to the Glasgow Women's Library, £5 to the Scottish Refugee Council and £5 to the Bechdel Cast Patreon (Matreon). Usually £36.75 for my gym membership but the gym cancelled payments from April until they reopen. I also usually spend around £200 a month (from our joint account) on public transport for my commute but haven't been to the office since early March, so £0 right now.
