Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Travel Writer Near Edinburgh On 25k

Housing costs: My husband and I share a small mortgage of £210/month on the two-bedroom flat we bought three years ago in this quaint Scottish town. We also share the affiliated costs: £196 council tax, £67 Bulb energy, £24 internet. This all comes out of our joint account. We put a proportional amount of our salaries in there each month to cover these costs as well as groceries, eating out, travel, etc. My share is usually about £750. We're lucky that we earn well in both our jobs and our living costs are so low, allowing us to save easily.

Loan payments: £9,000 in student loans in my home country. I send money once a year to cover it.

Savings? I have £7,500 in my personal savings, accumulated since around November. And nearly £2,000 in an account back home used only to repay my student loan. I've been working hard on cutting spending since the beginning of the year. I want to save money for future travels, repaying a chunk of my student loan and maybe going back to university. My goal was £8,000 by June and I'm definitely on track (especially with cancelled holidays). Last year, my husband and I emptied our joint savings account (about £10k) to pay for my most recent visa to stay in the UK and our wedding. We also use our savings for the 10% overpayment on our mortgage to reduce it as much as possible each year. We've not topped it up but our joint current account includes some savings.

Utilities: £8 for my phone plan through Giffgaff (I usually go for the £10 or £12 plan but am currently mostly on the home Wi-Fi). £5.99 for Netflix. £7.99 for Amazon Prime. £1.99 for Now TV entertainment pass deal. Donations: £5 to the Glasgow Women's Library, £5 to the Scottish Refugee Council and £5 to the Bechdel Cast Patreon (Matreon). Usually £36.75 for my gym membership but the gym cancelled payments from April until they reopen. I also usually spend around £200 a month (from our joint account) on public transport for my commute but haven't been to the office since early March, so £0 right now.