Money Diary: A Train Signaller In Surrey On 65k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old train signaller living on the border of Surrey and Hampshire. I moved here four years ago after starting on a graduate scheme with my current employer, then moving into railway legal advice and now signalling. My partner, A, moved into my old rented flat with me after I’d lived there for a year (thanks, Tinder). He also works for the railway and we both do shift work/weekends. When it comes to money, I’m very impulsive. As soon as I decide I want or need something, I start looking immediately so that I can tick it off the ‘to buy’ list. I used to try and get things as cheaply as I could but now I have more disposable income I’ve started valuing my time more, meaning I don't mind paying extra for a gym that’s closer, turning down overtime that's not paid at a higher rate and paying extra for faster shipping. Little things but they all add up!"