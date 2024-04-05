This week: “I’m a 26-year-old town planner working for a consultancy. I graduated from my master’s degree three years ago, but I’ve worked full time for the last four years. I live with my boyfriend B and my dog P in a commuter town outside of the city. I’m absolutely a spender, and fall victim to a lot of impulse spending. This is something I’m actively trying to reduce, as it is not a sustainable habit, nor is it good for the environment, as I buy a lot of things that I don’t need. I’ve only recently moved into traditional employment after being self-employed for the last few years. During this time I did not particularly manage my money well in regards to putting money aside from each invoice for taxes — a lesson I had to learn the hard way. Unlike most people at this age, I don’t have ambitions to buy a property in the near future. I don’t want to be tied to a location, nor do I want to deal with the maintenance of a property, which is good since I have very little savings for someone my age.”