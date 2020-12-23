This week: "I am a 31-year-old mum of two (13 and 6), living in rural Devon. We moved here from another part of Devon in November, just as lockdown 2.0 was starting. We relocated to reduce the hour commute (which was not fun with the children) to my new job, which I started in June. It was definitely the right move; I am loving the quiet countryside and the 10-minute commute to work. We made the decision to move as I am tied to this job on a training contract (I am two years into a six-year degree course, which work is paying for); I know that it is a great fit for me and I relish the constant challenges it throws at me. I work at the lowest tier of local government within the town and parish council sector and deal with a range of local issues within my role, as well as ensuring the council is acting legally and within its parameters.