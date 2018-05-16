A Week In Toulouse, France, On A $41,000 Salary

12 p.m. — On my break, I call my friend who is taking care of my daughter today to see how their day is going. We are a group of nurses with kids, and we've organized our own daycare for Wednesdays because kids are off from school on Wednesdays in France. We take turns watching them, depending on our own days off. So far it has worked out great (and it's cheap!). My friend tells me everything is fine and that she took the kids to the park for a picnic. Then I join my colleagues to eat. They all want to have a hot meal at the cafeteria. I eat the food I brought from home and buy an Orangina. $2