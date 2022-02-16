Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Tech Lead On 68k

I have a tendency to overspend so it’s a constant struggle to rein that in. I managed to get my spending down to an absolute minimum during the lockdowns when I had no social life, however it’s really crept up again since then. When I was younger I made some big mistakes in living outside of my means. I got myself into debt in my early 20s by spending my student overdraft and using a credit card to make up the shortfall when I ran out of money on a long overseas trip. I managed to change my habits and paid off those debts after consolidating them into a personal loan with my bank. Once I got out of debt I started educating myself about personal finance and learning about investments. I now use my Amex credit card for all my day-to-day spending and always pay it off in full each month. This means I pay no fees and collect air points."