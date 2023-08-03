Money Diary: A Tech Client Manager On 81k

When it comes to spending, I buy almost everything on my credit card, mainly with the Platinum Card® from American Express. I’ve tried pretty much every bank in town both for savings and credit cards and the £575 fee is totally worth it to me. I’ve had the Card for two years now. You get a good amount of Membership Rewards® points for signing up and all the little extra benefits are great. You also get Global Dining Credit to use abroad and in the UK, exclusive ticket access for concerts and theatre events, and airport lounge access. The Membership Rewards points can be redeemed at the brands I tend to shop at and also, the Card just looks impressive. [Editor’s note: Membership Rewards points convert to vouchers to get discounts when you shop.]