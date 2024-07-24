Money Diary: A Teacher In Wales On £43,000

Do you worry about money now?

Yes, all the time, especially with my current career move. Leaving a very stable and steady income feels risky and I’ve had to do quite a lot of work around taking this leap! I have worked really hard on overcoming a scarcity mindset when it comes to money. Having grown up in a family always concerned that there wouldn’t be enough, I took this on for a long time and I am finally trying to accept that I earn well and own a house and have a financially stable partner! I would never want to rely on someone else entirely in terms of finances, but knowing that the people who love you are in a position to help you if something were to happen is really reassuring. This isn’t something I grew up with and it takes some getting used to. I worry about the future in terms of having children, and have been reading a lot about maternity pay policies lately as more and more of my friends have babies.