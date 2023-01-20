Money Diary: An Art Teacher In Wales On 41k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I have a degree, master’s degree and postgraduate certificate in education. I had the full maintenance grant and full loan from student finance to fund my degree. I was the first person in my family to go to university and I remember when I was looking at applying, my mum telling me I couldn’t go as we couldn’t afford it. I was awarded a full scholarship and bursary for my master’s degree. I was also awarded a bursary to fund my PGCE under a scheme to recruit teachers. I then worked double shifts in a hotel every weekend alongside teacher training to cover my living costs.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



I don’t remember having any conversations about money at all. As an adult I have learned that there were many times where bailiffs came to the house and we were nearly made homeless on more than one occasion. I had no clue this happened. I do remember that when we (rarely) went out for dinner as a child, I knew to order the cheapest thing on the menu so I guess I must have known money was tight somehow.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?