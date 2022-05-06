Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Tax Advisor In Glasgow On 50k

This week: "I am a 32-year-old tax advisor living outside Glasgow. I was accepted to a graduate programme with a Big Four accountancy firm in 2012, which required me to live in London for nine months while I sat my tax and chartered accountancy exams. After my nine-month stint in London I joined the Glasgow office and I have worked there ever since. I changed roles within my firm earlier this year as I was finding my previous role too stressful following a promotion (which I didn’t actually want but was pushed to apply for). Having been in my new role for nine months, I feel really comfortable at the level that I am at and no longer out of my depth. I have no desire to progress any further at this stage in my life as I want to just plod along for a while without any stress.