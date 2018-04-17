4:30 p.m. — I head home. When I get there, I find my BF has already walked the dog. I pout a little because I usually get to walk her after work every day and I enjoy it! I strap her leash back on for a short run so we can get out together. My dog was heartworm positive when I adopted her about a year ago and still hasn't been cleared by our vet. I put her on slow kill treatment right when I got her, and now I get her re-tested every six months. Our vet told me slow kill can take up to two years to be effective. Gulp. Until she's cleared, only mild-to-moderate exercise is allowed, so we don't run often and never run for long. When we get home from our half mile jog I do YouTube exercise videos and the cat joins in (a.k.a. he trips me). I also write in my journal.