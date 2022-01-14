Occupation: Support worker

Industry: Care

Age: 23

Location: Cardiff

Salary: £8.91 p/h

Paycheque amount: This varies month to month. The job involves doing sleep nights where you work from 9am to 11pm, sleep between 11pm and 7am at the house, then work 7am to 9am, so effectively a 24-hour shift (though the eight hours sleeping are not part of my 39 contracted hours). These sleeps are good little earners, around £200 each, so massively bump up your pay. Generally, I do between six and 11 a month, with my average week including two sleeps and a day shift. My pay since starting has been anything between £1,300 and £1,800.

Number of housemates: One: my partner, D.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £350 for my half of the rent for a two-bedroom flat.

Loan payments: I graduated last July and have not started paying any loans back yet (I don’t think I will be earning enough when the time comes anyway). When I finished uni and left my part-time job to start my current job, it worked out that I didn’t have any form of income for around two months. As I had no savings I took out a 0% credit card with my bank to live off. I spent the maximum £1,100 and currently pay off the minimum, around £10 a month. I am also £250 withdrawn in my student account, which I can pay off when I feel like it.

Savings? £337.70 in my Moneybox LISA, £106.07 in a Moneybox 45 Day Notice account, a very sad-looking £4 in a simple saver and £100 in D’s NS&I account. My savings are not ideal at all and I do get quite anxious when I think about how little I have compared to other people of my age but I have to remind myself that I only started these three months ago and it could definitely be worse.

Pension? I have one through work though I know absolutely nothing about it. Last month they deducted £60 from my paycheque.

Utilities: £60 for my half of water, electric and gas. £80 for my half of the council tax.

All other monthly payments: My phone £22, my mum's phone £17.21, £300 for driving lessons. Subscriptions: £9.95 yearly ASOS next-day delivery, £5.99 Netflix, £12.99 Odeon, £12.99 The Telegraph (the last two are in the process of being cancelled).