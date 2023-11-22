Money Diary: A Superyacht Stewardess On €42,000

This week: “I’m a 23-year-old stewardess, working on a superyacht in the Mediterranean. I left university in 2021 and since then I have been bouncing between jobs and travelling. I discovered yachting watching Below Deck and thought I’d give it a try, and I’m now about to finish my first season in the industry. Working in this industry means my expenses are very minimal, as I live onboard and food is provided. The pay is good, although it does involve a lot of sacrifices and there are a lot of stressful moments. We had a very busy season, with lots of charters and boss trips, so there was a lack of free time and days off. This means there's not much time to spend money, but it can be very tiring and after seven months I am definitely ready for a rest. I like to think I have a very healthy attitude with regard to money. I do prioritise saving over spending and I only buy things when I need them, as I like to keep my money for travel. I would also like to buy my first property within the next two years so I have really been focusing on saving as much as I can. I do occasionally like to splurge on skincare and meals out as I think a treat every so often can do no harm.”