Money Diary: A Student Money Advisor On £46,700

Housing costs: £350 (my half). It’s shared with a family member who came onto the mortgage when I bought my ex out.

Loan payments: £5,000 debt — a family member loaned me £10,000 last year to repay debts so I could avoid any further interest. I understand how incredibly privileged I am to have family who could do this. I still consider it a debt and I’m working as hard as I can to repay this. I have £2,800 saved, and in two more paydays I will be able to repay this in full. I put a large chunk of my pay towards repaying this. It’s been four long years of paying this off. The total amount was around £30,000 and I have £5,000 remaining. Currently it averages at least £1,000 a month; this month was higher than usual, at £1,500. I have cut down this month’s spending to cover this.

Savings?: £1,500 total in my savings. I have various Monzo pots which cover an emergency fund, sinking fund, holidays, car costs, et cetera. There is a small amount in each as I’m trying to focus on paying off my debt. Once I have repaid my debt I will be saving a six-month emergency fund.

Pension? I feel I have a good pension with my work. I autopay 6.8% and they match it with around 14%.

Utilities: £60 water; £100 gas and electric; £100 council tax; £21 life insurance; £24 critical illness insurance; £24 wifi.

All other monthly payments: £20 phone; £160 groceries; £20 takeaway; £100 petrol; £100 travel; £10 prescriptions.

Subscriptions: £27 Spotify and Netflix.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I did attend university and completed an undergraduate degree. I was funded by student finance, where I got the maximum maintenance loan and the tuition fee loan. I was also a ‘“first generation” student and under widening participation I got a grant of around £1,000 per year and a travel fund that I think was around £500 and then went up to £750. I took a gap year to help support me in university as family couldn’t help. I worked and funded my first year’s rent in halls and it really helped me not to worry about money as much as I did in first year. I also worked various jobs alongside my degree. I would be working at least three jobs at one given time. I had a zero-hour contract at the students’ union, a bank youth-work role and I was also doing retail work to help support.