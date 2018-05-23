9 a.m. — My friend cancels our plans today because she's sick. It's probably a good thing, because I'm feeling very anxious this morning. I've had anxiety and panic disorder since high school. I haven't had a panic attack in a few years, and my anxiety has been showing itself in new ways lately, but today my anxiety is in it's old school form. I haven't taken my medication in over a month, and I hope I can get past my anxiety today without medication. I take a very hot, steamy shower in hopes of opening up the tightness in my chest. I then do yoga for about an hour to try to recenter my breathing. Yoga with wet hair hanging loose is so cathartic for me. My anxiety used to manifest itself in breath; I would feel like my throat is closing, or that I couldn't breathe. Yoga has been a huge help for me, and today it's doesn't disappoint.