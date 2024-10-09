Money Diary: A Solicitor In Glasgow On £64,200

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don’t remember having many conversations about money when I was growing up but I was aware that it was often tight in my household. My parents ran a small business together (before they separated when I was in my early teens). Their income varied on a monthly basis and it caused them a bit of anxiety. As a child, whenever I asked them to buy me a new toy, my parents encouraged me to save up for it myself, giving me a small amount of money every week until I had enough to buy the item. This definitely influenced my attitude towards money — I’ve been an avid saver ever since my first paycheque.