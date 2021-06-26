Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Software Engineer In Blackburn On 25k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 25-year-old working in software engineering and living at home with my parents and siblings. I'm a bit geeky and love fantasy movies and books. I'm incredibly passionate about women in STEM and breaking down barriers. As a Muslim woman of colour I'm in a minority in my field. I love proving people wrong and plan to progress in my career and set a good role model for my baby sister (she's 12) and other women. When I was applying for uni, I was told not to pursue an engineering degree as I'm a girl, it's a male-dominated field and I would fail. I proved them wrong, graduated with a first and landed a role on a graduate scheme. Here's to breaking down barriers, proving people wrong and getting more women into STEM."
Industry: Technology
Age: 25
Location: Blackburn
Salary: £25,150 plus bonus of £250 per month depending on performance and £30 WFH allowance. Also I receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP) of £240 every four weeks due to chronic physical and mental health problems.
Paycheque amount: £1,750.85 after tax
Number of housemates: Six: Mum, Dad, brother S, sister-in-law N, brother F, sister A.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I don't pay any rent but I do give my mum £350 per month to do with as she pleases. I also give my younger siblings £20 each pocket money a month, so £60 for all three.
Loan payments: £0, I don't have any credit cards and I don't earn enough to pay student loans back yet.
Utilities: £0, I am extremely lucky and do not pay any utilities at home.
Transportation: Varies month to month. This month is £35 so far, some months it's £0.
Phone bill: My dad pays for my contract (he started paying when I had to take a break from work because I spent three months in and out of hospital). However I do pay for my youngest brother's phone bill every month (£10).
Savings? £10,500 in a saving account, £2,500 in fixed term saver, £6,000 with older brother B as we are in the process of buying a house together and that's my half of the deposit. This has all been saved in the space of 18 months so very proud of myself.
Other: £13.99 Netflix, £59.99 Disney+ (I paid for the full year in March), £79 Amazon Prime (paid for full year in September), £28 Sponsor an Orphan, £9.99 Scribd, £9.99 Spotify (they currently have an offer on so that's for three months). Roughly £20 on Amazon Save and Subscribe orders in total every month.
