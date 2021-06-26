Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Software Engineer In Blackburn On 25k

Housing costs: I don't pay any rent but I do give my mum £350 per month to do with as she pleases. I also give my younger siblings £20 each pocket money a month, so £60 for all three.

Loan payments: £0, I don't have any credit cards and I don't earn enough to pay student loans back yet.

Utilities: £0, I am extremely lucky and do not pay any utilities at home.

Transportation: Varies month to month. This month is £35 so far, some months it's £0.

Phone bill: My dad pays for my contract (he started paying when I had to take a break from work because I spent three months in and out of hospital). However I do pay for my youngest brother's phone bill every month (£10).

Savings? £10,500 in a saving account, £2,500 in fixed term saver, £6,000 with older brother B as we are in the process of buying a house together and that's my half of the deposit. This has all been saved in the space of 18 months so very proud of myself.

Other: £13.99 Netflix, £59.99 Disney+ (I paid for the full year in March), £79 Amazon Prime (paid for full year in September), £28 Sponsor an Orphan, £9.99 Scribd, £9.99 Spotify (they currently have an offer on so that's for three months). Roughly £20 on Amazon Save and Subscribe orders in total every month.