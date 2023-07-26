My parents were always money-conscious, especially my dad. He'd always be down the reduced aisle in Tesco and I was never the kid with the latest trainers. Things like "I want never gets" and "money doesn't grow on trees" were common phrases in our house. I always had what I needed and I am super grateful and privileged to have had this upbringing. We were comfortable but never a wealthy family. My mum always taught me about savings and opened an ISA for me at a young age — it never had more than some birthday money in it but it taught me key lessons about putting money aside. Although we had some challenges with my dad being out of work for a while and my mum returning to work for a couple of years in her late 60s after retiring, I never had to endure any real struggles, unlike some of my schoolfriends.