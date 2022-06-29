Money Diary: A Senior Software Engineer On 110k

Not now. It makes me sad to think about where I was a few years ago. There were times I would budget and cry at how stuck I was. I always managed to squeak my way out but there was a period where I didn't look at my balance because I was scared of what it said. Sometimes I'd wake up in the middle of the night in a panic and I felt as if I couldn't name what was happening as it was too big and too scary. Nowadays I make a habit of budgeting every fortnight, looking ahead to the next three months and use a variety of tools (Emma app, Moneybox, cashback apps and a chaotic mix of spreadsheets and notebooks) to track where everything goes and how I can afford big-ticket purchases. I try not to attach a moral weight to my finances – if I decide my bougie spin studio is important to me then I cut something else to keep my free towels and fancy shampoo.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.