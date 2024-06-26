Money Diary: A Senior Partnerships Manager On £65,000

Housing costs: £949 mortgage. We pay all housing costs from the joint account.

Loan payments: £45 on a sofa bed paid from the joint account (there are maybe six payments left).

Savings? £4,263 in my personal savings, £3,100 in joint savings. We recently bought a car in cash for £11,100 so this depleted my savings but the finance options weren’t good enough to consider. My husband pays me back in chunks for the car as it came from my savings, but he isn’t paying this month due to it being an expensive one.

Pension? £35,248.17 in Pension Bee and £5,000-£6,000 in my current pension, which will be transferred in a few months.

Utilities: £130 service charge, £14 pet insurance, £47 car insurance, £241 council tax, £49 life and critical illness cover (this is covered in my new role so I may cancel it), £54 internet, £13 TV license, £110 gas and electric, £60 water.

All other monthly payments: £45 phone payment, £195 gym. Subscriptions: £21.25 supplements, £24.99 Skin + Me, £4.77 Oura membership, £25 Nespresso.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I did a sandwich degree starting in 2007 so paid around £3,000 per year. I took out a full loan for three years and my dad paid the £700 course fee for the year out. He also paid my rent. I worked from second year onwards, earning a salary of £18,000 on my sandwich year, which I pretty much wasted. I had no understanding of money at the time and regret not teaching myself. I left with £22,000 of debt.