Money Diary: A Senior Marketing Data Analyst On £40,800

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

Other than occasional support from my parents and the £2,000 listed in my first diary, I also have a small amount in premium bonds, which my grandparents bought when I was young. This is a minimal amount and I’ve never won anything on them! If I do buy a flat, I think my parents will probably gift me a few thousand pounds to help with the cost, as I know they did this for my brother recently. I’m not counting on that though and want to make sure I can pay for everything myself, with anything extra as a lovely bonus.