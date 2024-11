Money Diary: A Senior Marketing Data Analyst On £40,800

Looking back at my first diary , I am happy to see that I am less stressed about money than I was, as my earnings have increased and I feel comfortable. However, I am currently looking to buy a flat, which is making me very nervous; after eight years of saving, seeing my accounts go down to £0 will be terrifying! I’m also worried about the monthly payments. I haven’t decided yet if I want to buy a two-bedroom flat and take in a lodger, which would make it cheaper than I currently pay, or if I want to increase my outgoings to get a one-bed, live a lot more frugally and have the place to myself.