Money Diary: A Fundraising Officer On 33k

This week: "I'm a 27-year-old fundraising professional living in Manchester. I moved here four years ago with my then boyfriend, who I broke up with in January. I’m now living with a flatmate, G, and my cat, S. Following the breakup I am trying to balance having a good time with redefining my financial/long-term goals. Buying a property is now much further away than it was and all of my expenses have gone up so I am still working out how much I can save each month. I’m focusing on padding out my emergency fund, setting new goals for my finances and career, booking my first ever solo holidays and going on fun dates with women. I'm queer but I've not fully explored that side of my identity before now.