This week: "I’m a 46-year-old living in London and working in publishing. I moved here 17 years ago from a European country and I love it! I’m now in a career I adore, which allows me frequent travel around the world, selling amazing books to international bookshops/distributors. I read Napoleon Hill’s book Think and Grow Rich and looked into buying a flat over 10 years ago; however it didn’t quite work out. In 2016 I lost a job and couldn’t work for about nine months due to mental health issues which depleted my finances. I didn’t do much about my finances until COVID hit and I realised how lucky I was to work full-time throughout the pandemic. At that point I had about £5,000 to my name, which I realised could have been problematic had I lost my job. By April 2021 I had accumulated a nice emergency fund and properly started investing. As I was well into my 40s, I really wanted to get my finances under control. I read I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi and Financial Joy by Ken and Mary Okoroafor and have been following various finance channels on YouTube such as The Humble Penny and Nischa. Over the last three years I’ve achieved a lot more than I thought I would by following a pretty strict budget and living a frugal lifestyle. When I travel for work I have access to nice hotels and meals, which allows me a level of luxury I don’t otherwise incorporate into my daily life."