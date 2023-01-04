Money Diary: A Senior External Auditor On 54k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week, we're with a senior external auditor based in London.
This week: "I’m 27 years old and currently working as a senior external auditor at an accounting firm in London. I work physically in the office or at the client's site around three times a week and I work from home for the remainder of the week. My job can be pretty stressful and there is a constant struggle maintaining a good work-life balance. I'm satisfied with my job for now, although I'm not sure how long that will last. I'm an immigrant and I moved to the UK in 2021. I initially lived with my sister outside London and moved into the city in January of this year. I currently stay in a shared house with seven other housemates, which sounds like a lot of people but it’s not so terrible."
Occupation: Senior external auditor
Industry: Accounting
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: £54,100 + bonus
Paycheque amount: £3,240.52 (my bonus is paid separately in one go at the end of the year).
Number of housemates: Seven
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £775 rent (which is bills inclusive).
Loan payments: £227 for my laser eye surgery, which I got in June (the best thing I’ve ever spent my money on).
Pension? I contribute 4% while my employer contributes 4%.
Savings? £3,600 in Lifetime ISA and £3,500 in emergency funds. I try to save £1,200 a month, which I split between my LISA, emergency funds and travel funds (a newfound love). Between relocating to a new country and starting financially from scratch, I'm slowly rebuilding my savings.
Utilities: Included in the rental price.
All other monthly payments: £16 phone data plan. Subscriptions: YouTube music £12.99, Netflix £10.99.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to a government/public university in my home country, which is almost free and you only pay a small amount in fees. Thankfully, my parents covered all my living expenses and university fees. I also got an accounting professional qualification after school, which was covered by my firm.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Our family didn’t speak much about finances but my parents were always sensible with their money. I never had to worry about money as both my parents were comfortable with good jobs so we never went without.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out of my parents’ house at the age of 22 when I got my first job after graduating from uni. I moved back at 25 during the lockdown as I was working fully remote and wanted to save on rent. After relocating to the UK last year, I lived with my sister for a while before moving out on my own in January of this year.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible at 22 when I got my first job, however my parents have always supported me whenever I needed it. They got me my first car in 2020.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a graduate intern at an accounting firm, after school in 2017. I got it because it was the next thing to do, I guess.
Do you worry about money now?
No, I do not worry about money. Although I want to make more of it, I don't actively worry about it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I have never received passive or inherited income.