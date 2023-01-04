Money Diary: A Senior External Auditor On 54k

This week: "I’m 27 years old and currently working as a senior external auditor at an accounting firm in London. I work physically in the office or at the client's site around three times a week and I work from home for the remainder of the week. My job can be pretty stressful and there is a constant struggle maintaining a good work-life balance. I'm satisfied with my job for now, although I'm not sure how long that will last. I'm an immigrant and I moved to the UK in 2021. I initially lived with my sister outside London and moved into the city in January of this year. I currently stay in a shared house with seven other housemates, which sounds like a lot of people but it’s not so terrible."