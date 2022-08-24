Money Diary: A Senior Content Strategy Manager On 85k

I would say I am an educated spender. Money management has been emphasised since I was young. Without doubt every month I will put away a portion of my paycheque and invest that into ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and stocks so I don’t have the opportunity to spend it. The rest of my pay after covering my rent and other expenses is spent on things that bring me joy: connecting with friends over food and drink, going to music events, travel and shopping (although I am notoriously picky and return 90% of things I order). I do also love luxury bags and shoes and will save up some of my disposable income if I am planning on making a larger purchase. The one rule I have is under no circumstances will I dip into my investments for anything other than an emergency or a down payment on a house."