Money Diary: A Senior Charity Manager On £42,568

This week: "I'm a 36-year-old senior charity manager living in Leeds. Originally from Northern Ireland, I moved for university and except for a few years when I moved back, I've been living in Leeds pretty much ever since. I've been with my partner, O, for over a decade and we're happily child-free — we both appreciate the freedom this gives us and I’m grateful for the life we’ve built together. Sadly my mum died last year (she was ill with dementia for several years). I’m close with my dad and two sisters so it's been hard to not live close to each other during this time but we have all done the best we can to support each other and I try to visit every few months too. Losing my mum also made me re-evaluate my life (it's a cliche because it's true!) and I decided to leave my previous job at another charity. I started a new job at a bereavement charity about three months ago and went down to part-time hours. It's definitely been an adjustment and I miss my old colleagues but my new role offers a much better work-life balance. I hope my mum would be proud of me."