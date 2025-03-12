Money Diary: A Senior Charity Manager On £42,568

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 36-year-old senior charity manager living in Leeds. Originally from Northern Ireland, I moved for university and except for a few years when I moved back, I've been living in Leeds pretty much ever since. I've been with my partner, O, for over a decade and we're happily child-free — we both appreciate the freedom this gives us and I’m grateful for the life we’ve built together. Sadly my mum died last year (she was ill with dementia for several years). I’m close with my dad and two sisters so it's been hard to not live close to each other during this time but we have all done the best we can to support each other and I try to visit every few months too. Losing my mum also made me re-evaluate my life (it's a cliche because it's true!) and I decided to leave my previous job at another charity. I started a new job at a bereavement charity about three months ago and went down to part-time hours. It's definitely been an adjustment and I miss my old colleagues but my new role offers a much better work-life balance. I hope my mum would be proud of me."
Occupation: Head of Services
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 36
Location: Leeds
Salary: £42,568 for four days a week (£52,500 FTE)
Paycheque Amount: £2,677
Number of housemates: Two (my husband O and my dog F)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £352 for my half of our mortgage, we were lucky to lock in a five year fixed rate mortgage at 0.99% interest in 2021. I also have Sprive, which transfers small amounts directly from my current account towards mortgage overpayment. I usually overpay about £45 a month.
Loan payments: £131 student loan, paid directly from my salary.
Savings?: £5,400 across three savings accounts, £600 in a stocks and shares ISA and £350 across a few sinking funds which I build up or use as needed, £1,350 in a joint savings account which we dip into for shared expenses.
Pension? Yes, I have a workplace pension — my employer pays 8%. I currently don't pay in, but plan to start contributing in the next tax year once I'm settled into my new job. I also have about £35k in a consolidated pot from previous pensions.
Utilities: £85.50 council tax, £82.50 gas and electric, £20.50 water, internet £15.50.
All other monthly payments: £22.38 phone, £20 donation to local community pantry, £21.20 donation to Abortion Support Network, £35 life insurance, £17.50 pet insurance, £1.50 bank monthly charge, £21-£30 for a dog walker. Subscriptions: £5.49 Netflix, £25 Liberty beauty subscription, £11.99 Spotify, £16 Fussy deodorant refills,£7.99 Estrid razor refills, both every three months. £80 TV licence, £200 house insurance, £110 car service and MOT, £300 car insurance, all yearly.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I did an undergraduate degree (law) and a master's degree (psychology) a few years later. I got a student loan for my undergraduate (covering £3k yearly fees plus a maintenance loan), my parents covered the cost of my accommodation and I worked temp jobs in the holidays to cover other costs. I took a graduate loan out for my master's degree (I paid this off about six years ago), worked an admin job part-time during the course and my parents kindly also paid £200 per month towards my rent to help make ends meet.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My dad was a self-employed financial advisor before retiring, so we spoke about money openly and my parents did educate us on finances, including how to build a good credit score by having a credit card and ensuring it was paid off in full each month. My parents worked very hard to ensure we had everything we needed growing up, including a family holiday each year (usually camping in France) but they were pretty frugal day-to-day. Mum also told me that when I was small, my dad's then business partner left the company suddenly without explanation which caused a lot of financial strain and there were times when she was putting groceries back at the supermarket because she didn't have enough money to pay for them. I think that stayed with them even when times weren't as tight.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
I moved to Leeds for uni at 18 and graduated in 2009 during the recession so it was a challenge to find stable employment and I moved home at 21. I then went travelling with a friend and moved back in with my parents after a break up at one point, but I moved out for good when I moved back to Leeds in 2013.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
My parents have been incredibly supportive and never charged me rent when I moved back home (though I helped out around the house as much as I could, to contribute). I've been fully financially responsible for myself since I finished my master's degree at 27, though my partner and I have shared costs since we moved in together around the same time.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My parents encouraged me and my sisters to find jobs to increase our independence, so I got a Saturday job as a waitress when I was 14.
Do you worry about money now?
I know how privileged I am as without the generational wealth I've had access to (through my own parents and O’s parents) I would be in a very different place in terms of financial security and definitely wouldn't be a homeowner. I'm fortunate to earn enough to cover my living expenses and have money left over for small luxuries but I do think about what I’m spending every day and I sometimes feel guilty that I haven't been able to save more or make a bigger contribution to causes I care about.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
My parents gifted me £9k when I turned 21 as a way of ‘equalising’ me with my older sisters (they both went to uni before tuition fees came in). I spent this on travel and a training course in my 20s. They also gave me and O £10,000 towards our wedding and I got £200 when my grandmother died. O’s parents generously gifted us around £175k in total towards our house deposits (we bought our first house in 2017 and moved to our current house in 2021). They have also given O various amounts to help with house renovations over the years, which I have benefited from too.
My parents gifted me £9k when I turned 21 as a way of ‘equalising’ me with my older sisters (they both went to uni before tuition fees came in). I spent this on travel and a training course in my 20s. They also gave me and O £10,000 towards our wedding and I got £200 when my grandmother died. O’s parents generously gifted us around £175k in total towards our house deposits (we bought our first house in 2017 and moved to our current house in 2021). They have also given O various amounts to help with house renovations over the years, which I have benefited from too.